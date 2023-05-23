Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23 features the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Stars are favored (-145) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (+120).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 50 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 29 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (72.4%).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 70.6%, of those games.

Dallas is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Vegas has won six of its nine games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 6.4 3.7 2.7

