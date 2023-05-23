Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights playing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights try to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players