Giants vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
A pair of the best hurlers in baseball square off when Sonny Gray (1.64 ERA) takes the hill for the hosting Minnesota Twins (25-23) against Alex Cobb (1.94 ERA) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Twins will call on Gray (4-0) against the Giants and Cobb (3-1).
Giants vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- The Giants will send Cobb (3-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 1.94 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
- Cobb enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 1.64, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Gray has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
