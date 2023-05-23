A pair of the best hurlers in baseball square off when Sonny Gray (1.64 ERA) takes the hill for the hosting Minnesota Twins (25-23) against Alex Cobb (1.94 ERA) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Twins will call on Gray (4-0) against the Giants and Cobb (3-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (3-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 35-year-old has a 1.94 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Cobb enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 1.64, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.