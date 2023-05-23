Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.356/.478 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.421/.465 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-0) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Cobb's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .231/.342/.474 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashed .213/.302/.396 so far this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.