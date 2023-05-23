Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Twins on May 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Giants vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.356/.478 on the season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .252/.421/.465 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-0) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Cobb's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .231/.342/.474 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashed .213/.302/.396 so far this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.