When the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and San Francisco Giants (23-24) match up at Target Field on Tuesday, May 23, Sonny Gray will get the nod for the Twins, while the Giants will send Alex Cobb to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+130). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Giants vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have gone 10-5 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Giants have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Giants have won two of seven games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

