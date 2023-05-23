Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will meet Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 66 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 135 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 205 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.336 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (3-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In nine starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins W 4-1 Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea

