Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins will aim to out-hit LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

San Francisco has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 47 chances.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 8-13 11-13 12-11 14-18 9-6

