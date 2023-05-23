Giants vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins will aim to out-hit LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-145
|+120
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 47 chances.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|8-13
|11-13
|12-11
|14-18
|9-6
