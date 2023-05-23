Giants vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).
Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.
- The Giants have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|W 4-1
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
