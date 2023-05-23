Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).

Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.4 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

