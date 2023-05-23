Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 65 Points 6 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

