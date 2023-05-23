The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In five of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings