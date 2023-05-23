Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In five of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
