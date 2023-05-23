The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In five of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
