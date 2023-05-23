Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 8 54 Points 3 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 3

