How to Watch the Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Monday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0.
Follow the action on TNT as the Panthers and the Hurricanes play.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/20/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|2-1 (F/OT) FLA
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
