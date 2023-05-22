Monday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0.

Panthers and the Hurricanes play.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

