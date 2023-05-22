The Minnesota Twins (25-22) and San Francisco Giants (22-24) clash on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-0) to the mound, while John Brebbia (2-0) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs Brebbia - SF (2-0, 4.26 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound first for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.

In 21 appearances this season, he has a 4.26 ERA and 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .214 against him.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (3-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.78 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .202 in five games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ober has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

