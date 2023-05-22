Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Twins on May 22, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others in the Minnesota Twins-San Francisco Giants matchup at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has recorded 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .309/.356/.478 so far this year.
- Estrada will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .258/.425/.476 slash line so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober (3-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Ober has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .235/.344/.484 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (34 total hits).
- He's slashed .206/.298/.388 so far this year.
- Correa has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
