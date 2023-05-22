Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others in the Minnesota Twins-San Francisco Giants matchup at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has recorded 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .309/.356/.478 so far this year.

Estrada will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .258/.425/.476 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (3-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ober has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Padres May. 11 6.0 6 3 3 6 0 at Guardians May. 5 7.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.344/.484 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashed .206/.298/.388 so far this year.

Correa has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

