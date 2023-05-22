Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (25-22) will clash with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field on Monday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Giants are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-150). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 4.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 20 (69%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60% chance to win.

The Twins have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.