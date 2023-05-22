How to Watch the Giants vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa ready for the first of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Target Field.
Giants vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 65 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.346 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' John Brebbia will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing one hit.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|-
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Corbin Burnes
