The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa ready for the first of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Target Field.

Giants vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 65 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.346 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' John Brebbia will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing one hit.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes

