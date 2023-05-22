Giants vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Bailey Ober on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.
The Giants are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-150). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Giants vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The past 10 Giants contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has a record of 2-6 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 46 opportunities.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|7-13
|11-13
|11-11
|13-18
|9-6
