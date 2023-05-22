Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 22.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with John Brebbia (2-0, 4.26 ERA).

Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Giants have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (201 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule