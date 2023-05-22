Giants vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 22.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with John Brebbia (2-0, 4.26 ERA).
Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Twins vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Giants Player Props
|Twins vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Giants have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (201 total, 4.4 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|-
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Corbin Burnes
