William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

Karlsson has a goal in 14 games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 41 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 7 53 Points 3 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.