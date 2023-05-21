Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Theodore against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 55 games this season, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Theodore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Theodore has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 55 Games 6 41 Points 4 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 3

