Reilly Smith will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Golden Knights-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Smith's 78 games played this season he's scored in 22 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Smith has a point in 43 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points 12 times.

In 24 of 78 games this year, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 6 56 Points 0 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 0

