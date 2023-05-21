Nicolas Roy Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Roy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)
Roy Season Stats Insights
- In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.
- In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Roy hits the over on his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.3%.
Roy Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|65
|Games
|7
|30
|Points
|2
|14
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|2
