Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Roy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

  • In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.
  • In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
  • Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • The implied probability that Roy hits the over on his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.3%.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
65 Games 7
30 Points 2
14 Goals 0
16 Assists 2

