Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Roy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Roy hits the over on his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.3%.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 7 30 Points 2 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

