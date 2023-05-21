Mark Stone will be in action Sunday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Stone intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Stone has a goal in 14 games this year out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 4 38 Points 5 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 3

