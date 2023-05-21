Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Mark Stone will be in action Sunday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Stone intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
Stone Season Stats Insights
- In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.
- Stone has a goal in 14 games this year out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Stone Stats vs. the Stars
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|43
|Games
|4
|38
|Points
|5
|17
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.