Mark Stone will be in action Sunday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Stone intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

  • In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.
  • Stone has a goal in 14 games this year out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.
  • In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
  • Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
43 Games 4
38 Points 5
17 Goals 2
21 Assists 3

