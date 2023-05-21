Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 3:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In Marchessault's 76 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 43 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points 12 times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Marchessault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 76 Games 7 57 Points 3 28 Goals 2 29 Assists 1

