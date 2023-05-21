Jeffrey John Wolf 2023 French Open Odds
Jeffrey John Wolf goes into the French Open after his Gonet Geneva Open came to a close with a defeat to Casper Ruud in the round of 16. Wolf's opening match is against Yoshihito Nishioka (in the round of 128). Wolf's odds are +40000 to win this event at Stade Roland Garros.
Wolf at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Wolf's Next Match
In his opener at the French Open, Wolf will play Nishioka on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Wolf is listed at -120 to win his next match versus Nishioka.
Jeffrey John Wolf Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +40000
Wolf Stats
- Wolf last played on May 24, 2023, a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 4-ranked Ruud in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Wolf is 27-21 over the past year, with no tournament wins.
- Wolf has a match record of 5-4 on clay over the last 12 months.
- Wolf has played 24.3 games per match in his 48 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On clay, Wolf has played nine matches over the past year, and he has totaled 19.7 games per match while winning 53.1% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 80.9% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Wolf has been victorious in 86.5% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.
