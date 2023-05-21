Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in 43 games this season (out of 67), including multiple points 18 times.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

There is a 50% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 5 66 Points 2 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 1

