Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Barbashev against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Barbashev has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has had an assist in a game 27 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 7 45 Points 4 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.