Jason Robertson and Jack Eichel are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights square off at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (66 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 39 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson's 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 109 total points on the season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Jamie Benn has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2

