The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+105) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have gone 37-21 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 32-17 (winning 65.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 games, it went over once.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

