Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+105) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-125).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have gone 37-21 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 32-17 (winning 65.3%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 55.6%.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 games, it went over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.