The Dallas Stars go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Stars are the underdog (+100) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-120).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Stars (+100) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 37-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is 33-19 (winning 63.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 54.5% chance to win.

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Dallas has won nine of its 20 games, or 45.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 50.0% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over once in its past 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars didn't hit the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged one more goal than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.

