Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
The Dallas Stars go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Stars are the underdog (+100) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 37-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas is 33-19 (winning 63.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 54.5% chance to win.
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Dallas has won nine of its 20 games, or 45.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 50.0% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over once in its past 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars didn't hit the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged one more goal than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.