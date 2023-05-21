Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 21 ET, broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Stars have +105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have a 37-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 32-17 record (winning 65.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Dallas has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 games, it went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' most recent 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

