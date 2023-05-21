Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 21 ET, broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Stars have +105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-125).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have a 37-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 32-17 record (winning 65.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Dallas has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 games, it went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' most recent 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
