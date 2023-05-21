Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored, with -125 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Stars, who have +105 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 37-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas is 32-17 (winning 65.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have won 10 of the 23 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' past 10 games.
- The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Stars' 215 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
