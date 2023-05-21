Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored, with -125 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Stars, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 37-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas is 32-17 (winning 65.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have won 10 of the 23 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' past 10 games.

The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Stars' 215 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.