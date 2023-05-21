The Vegas Golden Knights are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are listed with -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-21).

Vegas has a 32-17 record (winning 65.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 23 times, and won 10, or 43.5%, of those games.

Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.

The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over once in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 215 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

