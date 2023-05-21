Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights are set for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are listed with -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-21).
- Vegas has a 32-17 record (winning 65.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 23 times, and won 10, or 43.5%, of those games.
- Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.
- The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over once in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league play.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Stars' 215 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
