Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 37 of their 58 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 32-17 (winning 65.3%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 23 times, and won 10, or 43.5%, of those games.

Dallas has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars failed to go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Stars' games average 10 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

