Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 37 of their 58 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.8%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 32-17 (winning 65.3%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 23 times, and won 10, or 43.5%, of those games.
- Dallas has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 7-11 in those contests.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars failed to go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Stars' games average 10 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
