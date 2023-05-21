Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Stars, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 55 of 94 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 12-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Stars have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Vegas is 12-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Dallas is 4-4 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 3.90 2.90

