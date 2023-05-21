The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Stars are underdogs (-105) against the Golden Knights (-115).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 50 of 96 games this season.

In the 16 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 12-4 in those games.

The Stars have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Vegas is 12-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Dallas is 4-4 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 3.9 2.9

