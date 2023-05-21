The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, assigning them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has played 50 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (12-4).

The Stars have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of the time).

Dallas has five games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 3.9 2.9

