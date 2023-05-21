Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+105) in this game against the Golden Knights (-125).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
|Golden Knights vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 15-9-24 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the 36 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-8-5 record (good for 51 points).
- The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has finished 4-10-5 in the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 13 points).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 55-3-2 in those games (to register 112 points).
- In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 19-7-1 to register 39 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to record 49 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|3rd
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
