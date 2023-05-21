Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+105) in this game against the Golden Knights (-125).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 15-9-24 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 36 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-8-5 record (good for 51 points).

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has finished 4-10-5 in the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 55-3-2 in those games (to register 112 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 19-7-1 to register 39 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 23-17-3 to record 49 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

