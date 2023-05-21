Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars square off, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

ABC and ESPN+ will air this Golden Knights versus Stars game.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the league.
  • With 281 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

