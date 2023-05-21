Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21 on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 edge in the series.

ABC and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to see the Golden Knights and the Stars hit the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
  • The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 39 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars' total of 215 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is third in the league.
  • The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

