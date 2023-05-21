Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 215 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is third in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players