The Miami Marlins (24-22) are looking for Bryan De La Cruz to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the San Francisco Giants (21-24), on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will call on Alex Wood against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (3-2).

Giants vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood (0-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.468 in five games this season.

Alex Wood vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .247 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .382 (22nd in the league) with 41 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.16, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Luzardo is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Luzardo will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

The 25-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks 25th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 363 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .408 (13th in the league) with 63 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Luzardo has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP while his opponents are batting .316.

