Giants vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins (24-22) are looking for Bryan De La Cruz to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the San Francisco Giants (21-24), on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
The Giants will call on Alex Wood against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (3-2).
Giants vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood
- Wood (0-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.468 in five games this season.
Alex Wood vs. Marlins
- The Marlins are batting .247 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .382 (22nd in the league) with 41 home runs.
- The left-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.16, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
- Luzardo is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Luzardo will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- The 25-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks 25th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Giants
- He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 363 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .408 (13th in the league) with 63 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
- In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Luzardo has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP while his opponents are batting .316.
