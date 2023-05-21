Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Marlins on May 21, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Arraez and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Wood Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Wood Stats
- Alex Wood (0-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
Wood Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 18
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 11
|4.2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Apr. 6
|3.0
|6
|3
|1
|3
|2
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .310/.358/.477 so far this year.
- Estrada hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .209 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .260/.428/.480 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .387/.442/.484 on the season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 37 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a slash line of .230/.311/.491 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
