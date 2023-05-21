Oddsmakers have listed player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Arraez and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Wood Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wood Stats

Alex Wood (0-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

Wood Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 15 4.2 4 2 2 4 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 1.0 3 1 1 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 18 2.1 1 1 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 11 4.2 1 0 0 5 3 at White Sox Apr. 6 3.0 6 3 1 3 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .310/.358/.477 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .209 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .260/.428/.480 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .387/.442/.484 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 37 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a slash line of .230/.311/.491 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

