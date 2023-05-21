The San Francisco Giants (21-24) and the Miami Marlins (24-22) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 21 at Oracle Park, with Alex Wood getting the nod for the Giants and Jesus Luzardo toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-135). An 8-run total has been set for the contest.

Giants vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won eight, or 40%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 4-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (28.6% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 4th

