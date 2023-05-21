How to Watch the Giants vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .408 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- San Francisco ranks 21st in runs scored with 194 (4.3 per game).
- The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Wood (0-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Connor Brogdon
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|-
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
