Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

San Francisco's .408 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 21st in runs scored with 194 (4.3 per game).

The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood (0-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Ross Stripling Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.