Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins match up with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have an 8-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

San Francisco has a 4-10 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 45 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-21-4).

The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 7-13 10-13 11-11 13-18 8-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.