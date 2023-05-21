Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins match up with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.
The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-135
|+110
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.
- The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have an 8-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 4-10 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 45 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-21-4).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|7-13
|10-13
|11-11
|13-18
|8-6
