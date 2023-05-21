Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (21-24) and Miami Marlins (24-22) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 21.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Wood and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.16 ERA).

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won eight out of the 20 games, or 40%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 4-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 194 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Giants Schedule