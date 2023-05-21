Giants vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (21-24) and Miami Marlins (24-22) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 21.
The Giants will give the ball to Alex Wood and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.16 ERA).
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 3-4.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have won eight out of the 20 games, or 40%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco is 4-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 194 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
|May 16
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
