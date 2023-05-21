Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 37 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Stephenson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 65 Points 4 16 Goals 1 49 Assists 3

