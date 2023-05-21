Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 7 54 Points 3 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 3

