The Miami Marlins (23-22) will look to Bryan De La Cruz, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the San Francisco Giants (21-23) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Oracle Park.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants and Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (3-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.66 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Logan Webb vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.386) and 41 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 8-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .316 batting average against him.

Garrett has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Garrett will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.